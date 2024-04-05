Backstage Update On The Relationship Between TNA Wrestling And WWE

PWInsider.com reports that TNA Wrestling and WWE are still in contact about a possible collaboration in the future, even after Scott D’Amore was let go from TNA.

There are no concrete plans as of yet for anything to happen between the two companies, but the door remains open for a possible partnership.

This past January, current TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace made a surprise appearance as a competitor in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match and with the WWE continuing to expand their working relationships over the past year or so, including a collaboration with GCW for Bloodsport X, there is a possibility of a tie-up with TNA Wrestling since several TNA executives will be in Philadelphia this weekend for WrestleMania 40.