Backstage Update On The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Taking Place

On Saturday night in Tampa, Florida, Cody Rhodes emerged victorious in this year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match and made it clear that he intends to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title at WrestleMania 40.

Heading into the PLE, there was speculation about what WWE would do with Reigns, as they are attempting to entice Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to return to fight Reigns, which The Rock is said to be interested in doing.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that WWE is moving forward with Rhodes vs. Reigns, but they also intend to do The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at some point in 2024. It’s unclear what this means for WrestleMania, but there has been speculation that each match could take place on separate nights, with Reigns working back-to-back nights.

“It is going to be Cody and Roman Reigns in a singles match, and Dwayne is coming. Dwayne-Roman Reigns match, whenever it is, it is still happening. I just don’t know where, and Bryan, you may know where because you probably know discussions that I may know too, and I can’t talk about them. But anyway, the point is that it is still happening,” Meltzer stated.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)