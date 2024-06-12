Backstage Update On The Working Relationship Between TNA And WWE

The working relationship between TNA and WWE, which began this year, has been a significant development in the world of professional wrestling. It all started when TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace made her mark in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Her journey continued as she appeared on NXT, winning a match against Stevie Turner and challenging Roxanne Perez for her NXT Women’s Championship at Battleground this past Sunday.

According to Fightful Select, it is expected that a WWE star will answer Grace’s open challenge at Against All Odds for her Knockouts World Championship and that the WWE/TNA working relationship will continue well after the event.

The report also highlights the potential for future collaborations between NXT and TNA. Former WWE stars Zachary Wentz and Mustafa Ali are among the top choices for NXT officials. Despite being the X-Division Champion, Ali is not currently under contract with TNA, leaving the decision to appear on NXT in his hands.

TNA World Champion Moose is another talent that NXT officials are highly interested in working with. WWE even attempted to sign him in the past, but he ultimately decided to remain with TNA.