Backstage Update On What Happened Backstage Between CM Punk And Jack Perry At AEW All In

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk and Jack Perry were reportedly involved in a backstage incident at the 2023 All In PPV event. Click here for information on what allegedly occurred.

Since then, Nick Hausman of HausOfWrestling.com has been able to learn more about the incident.

The following was told to Hausman, “Punk was waiting in the Gorilla position before the show went live for his match against Samoa Joe when Perry entered the area and walked up to him. Punk initiated the verbal exchange between the two, asking Perry if he had something to say, and the conversation quickly escalated, leading to Perry asking Punk to ‘do something about it.’

“This is when Punk shoved Perry, Perry responded by shoving Punk back, and then Punk put him in what is being described as a chokehold. We’re told Punk viewed putting Perry in a chokehold as a way to neutralize the situation, as he’s a trained fighter and does not want to have to fight Perry. No punches were thrown, as far as we know.”

After the match, Punk reportedly went to his dressing room to clean up before speaking with AEW security. Under the circumstances, Punk is said to have suggested that he leave the building. According to Hausman, Punk left the building “of his own accord” and later met up with some of the talent.

Hausman believes there hasn’t been much, if any, communication between Punk and AEW since the incident. Punk’s future with AEW appears to be questionable, according to Hausman.

