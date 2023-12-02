Backstage Update On When Bandido Could Return From Injury

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Bandido has been out of action since June as he went down with an injury while working a singles match against Konosuke Takeshita on an episode of AEW Rampage as it was during the match that he suffered a wrist injury.

It was then reported that Bandido was given a diagnosis of a triangular fibrocartilage complex injury before getting a second opinion and undergoing surgery the following month. Bandido was getting closer and closer to making an in-ring return, but he suffered a setback as his wrist did not heal as it needed to and he had to get another surgery.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it is looking like Bandido will only be back by summer.