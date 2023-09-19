Backstage Update On WWE’s Plans For Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill left AEW after last week’s Rampage, where she defeated TBS Champion Kris Statlander in a rematch.

She’s now shifted her focus to WWE, having signed with the company and will be in Orlando, FL, this week to train at the Performance Center.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is working on main roster creative, implying she will go there rather than NXT.

“She was in Orlando. I asked if she was at the Performance Center. People had not seen her, but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t there. That’s what I was told…they’re doing main roster creative for her right now, and it’s a high priority. They’re not bringing her in ….how they would bring in some of the NXT people like Von Wagner or Alba Fyre, she’s a good one, or Katana Chance, that are brought up and they have like no idea what to do with them and they just kind of disappear into the dust. It’s almost like, ‘Why did we even bother calling them up?’ She is not earmarked to be like that. She’s earmarked for real stuff.”

