Backstage Update On WWE’s Plans For Their New Show Called “WWE Speed”

As previously reported by PWMania.com, prior to last week’s live episode of WWE SmackDown, the company debuted a new show called “WWE Speed,” where it is basically two 5-minute matches and the show has a “WWE Speed” graphic and a countdown timer as well as LED boards around the ring featuring wrestlers from all brands.

According to Fightful Select, virtually no one behind-the-scenes during last week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown had any idea that the concept was debuting until literally right before the show began.

It was also mentioned that WWE’s plan for the show is to run it on the company’s various social media platforms if and when they do decide to launch it.