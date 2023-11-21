Backstage Update On WWE’s Stance With CM Punk

Despite the numerous reports, some fans are still hoping that CM Punk will return to WWE this Saturday at the Survivor Series premium live event in Chicago.

As previously reported, WWE talent and higher-ups stated that no negotiations were taking place because Vince McMahon had decided not to bring back the former WWE Champion. Punk is still on the free agent market after being released from AEW due to a backstage brawl with Jack Perry.

There have been Punk references on television at a time when speculation about Punk’s WWE return is high, though those references are reportedly not intended as hints. Fans continue to believe he will return despite this.

Some fans speculated that Punk would be the mystery partner for World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes in the Men’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio) and Drew McIntyre. Randy Orton was revealed as the mystery partner instead.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE’s stance on Punk did not change at Survivor Series, and Orton’s reveal was done on purpose to make fans believe Punk would be in the role.