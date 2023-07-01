Bayley, Iyo Sky Attack & Cut Shotzi’s Hair On WWE SmackDown (Video)

Shotzi got an un-requested makeover on Friday night.

The green-haired women’s Superstar lost to Bayley in a one-on-one match where she hoped to earn the Damage CTRL leader’s spot in the women’s ladder match at WWE Money In The Bank 2023.

After the match, Bayley and Iyo Sky beat down Shotzi some more backstage, hitting a double suplex on a table before Bayley pulled out the sheers and gave Shotzi a hair cut.

Check out the video footage below.