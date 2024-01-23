Bayley Reveals What Wrestlers Were Early Influences On Her Career

WWE star Bayley appeared on an episode of the “Under The Ring” podcast, where she talked about a number of topics including wrestlers who she believes were early influences on her career prior to signing with the company.

Bayley said, “I would say Candice LeRae, she was the only California girl at that time, so I remember seeing her and just being like, ‘Man, if I can wrestle her and get over to Southern California, that would be really cool and I could learn a lot.’ Sara Del Ray was a big one. When I first started watching SHIMMER DVDs, it was the Canadian Ninjas who were so awesome. I loved their character stuff, I loved their timing in the ring, and I just loved their personalities and everything. It’s Portia Perez & Nicole Matthews.”

