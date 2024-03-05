Becky Lynch Discusses Her Relationship With Charlotte Flair

WWE star Becky Lynch recently spoke with Inside The Ropes on a number of topics including her relationship with 14-time Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Lynch said, “Wasn’t that nice? I think Charlotte and I are always going to be butting heads because we both want to be the very best. And with that, it’s hard to have an eternal symbiotic relationship, but it was nice.” “Animosity, especially for a long time, begins to weigh on you, [and] becomes to get heavy. So whenever you can get a break from that, I think that’s nice. But you can’t get too much of that, because this is wrestling, man. We’re not selling a good time, we’re selling conflict.”

You can check out Lynch’s comments in the video below.