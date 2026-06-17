Becky Lynch Explains Why Main Eventing WrestleMania Wasn’t Enough

WWE veteran Becky Lynch appeared on an episode of the “What’s Your Story?” podcast with Stephanie McMahon.

During the episode, she discussed a range of topics, including achieving her biggest goals in professional wrestling and the realization that these accomplishments did not bring the fulfillment she had expected. She also shared where she now finds meaning in her life and career.

Lynch said, “I’ve gotten to main event WrestleMania, I’ve gotten to win all the championships. And every goal that you tick, every position that you get, you realize that nothing makes a difference. You’re not happier if you’ve main evented WrestleMania, you’re not happier if you have a championship. You’re not happier if you’re on the marquee. None of it — financially? Yeah, that’s great. But then you get to a point where that doesn’t even matter. And it’s like, ‘Okay well, how can you tell the best stories?’ And it comes back down to the core of it, which is the art. And also, I think — I always wanted to be in a position where I could help other people around me and make other people look better. And once I got to the top, I was like, ‘Okay, now I can help everybody.’”

On being able to help talent:

“I think coming in — you know, we had so many great people that were so kind like you [McMahon] were so kind. And the Bellas were so wonderful and Trinity, and Tamina, and Nattie, and they all really looked after us in a time when we could have been coming in. We were ‘taking their spots’ if you wanted to say that. And they didn’t act like that. They threw down the ladder and let us climb up. And I was like, ‘Oh, I wanna be able to do that when I get to the top,’ you know? And so being able to do that now — and also because I’ve been in the main events, you know? And I know what the audience sounds like when you’re having that match. And so I can picture that, and then I can tell people and I can help them, and I can design things in such a way to get those reactions, because now I know. And so yeah, I think that’s where I always ultimately wanted to land, is in a position to make the girls coming up a bit better and help them in any way that I can in my experience. And so I think that’s what’s given me the most fulfillment, right? Like, because none of the winning anything gives you lasting fulfillment. But that stuff, like when you come back and Maxine has just had an amazing match and she’s delighted with it. Like that’s when you go home and you feel good about yourself.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)