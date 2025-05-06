Becky Lynch Fires Back At “Becky Hogan” Comparisons

Following her shocking heel turn and controversial return around WrestleMania 41, Becky Lynch is firing back at fans who have dubbed her “Becky Hogan.”

The nickname surfaced online after Lynch replaced an injured Bayley, won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles alongside Lyra Valkyria, lost the titles the following night on RAW, and then turned on Valkyria—later admitting she had orchestrated Bayley’s removal all along. Lynch is now set to challenge Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at WWE Backlash.

The “Becky Hogan” comparisons were intended to liken Lynch’s recent actions to Hulk Hogan’s most infamous moments, suggesting she manipulated her way into the spotlight and stole an opportunity.

Lynch addressed the backlash during this week’s Raw Recap, delivering a fiery promo aimed at her critics:

“I’m the bad guy? I’m the bad guy?” Lynch repeated. “All I’ve done is be lovely… I wear the scars of what I’ve done on my body. I wear them with pride because of all I’ve given back. And these people go around and compare me to this scummy person on earth? After everything I’ve done, and I’m the bad guy?”

Lynch pointed to her long history of lifting up other stars, including Valkyria herself, to make her case:

“I raised Lyra’s hand in NXT after she beat me. And this is the thanks I get? I’m supposed to sit here and take it? I broke through glass ceilings. I changed the game.”

Lynch’s bold turn and sharp words have clearly reignited her edge, adding fuel to what’s shaping up to be a high-stakes clash at WWE Backlash.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued coverage of Becky Lynch, Lyra Valkyria, and the evolving women’s division.