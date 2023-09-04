Behind Closed Doors Incident Happened Between CM Punk And Tony Khan

As PWMania.com previously reported, there is more to the CM Punk situation that has not yet been revealed and may do so at some point.

Wade Keller stated in a PWTorch audio update that he heard that there was more that happened between Punk and Tony Khan that witnesses did not see, and that this could be what Khan was referring to during his press release and statement that aired at the beginning of AEW Collision, in reference to his safety and life being in danger.

Keller discussed the incident involving Punk and Khan that “Tony only told people about.” He said, “My understanding is that there was something behind a closed door also that may come out or may not, depending on how all this plays out. When Punk quit and chewed out Tony, there was an element of that that was not in front of dozens of people that others have said they’re trying to get confirmation on but I’m confident in based on my sourcing, which I won’t get into. I think there’s other elements of it than just the monitors.”

The incident behind closed doors is distinct from what occurred in front of witnesses, as Dave Meltzer explained on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer stated the following about the Punk lunging incident, which occurred in front of witnesses prior to what occurred in Khan’s dressing room, “It was probably stronger than that….lunging was, again, far too kind. If you saw the actual wording of what was said, lunging was like I was toning it down. It was more than lunging.”

Bryan Alvarez said, “And I had heard that when he moved towards Tony, whatever word you want to use, that the monitors there were like monitors that fell on Tony Khan. As you noted, there was security camera footage. So this was not something people were like, well, ‘How come there wasn’t security camera footage of the brawl?’ Well, it’s because that was inside a locker room. They don’t have cameras in the locker room. But this was Gorilla, and they had cameras all over the place.”