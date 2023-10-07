Belief That CM Punk Will Make Amends With WWE Stars Such As Roman Reigns If He Returns

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW terminated CM Punk’s contract following his backstage brawl with Jack Perry at the All In PPV event. Punk is rumored to be returning to WWE as soon as the 2023 Survivor Series PLE in his hometown of Chicago, IL.

According to Fightful Select, the general consensus among WWE insiders is that Punk will need to make apologies with a number of “influential talent,” including WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, if he wants to return.

Fightful reports, “Nobody in WWE has been told that a return is happening, and most top talent are opposed to it. However, they don’t feel it’s an impossibility, and both those close to Punk and WWE believe Punk would do it, but there are fences to mend.”

According to one WWE star, Punk “wouldn’t be able to pull any of his shit here” and “there’s nobody here he could jump without getting his ass handed to him.” Another “top” talent does not feel Triple H would risk the negative publicity connected with bringing Punk back.

WWE sources also told Fightful that the apparent references to Punk on WWE RAW episodes were not intentional.

Reigns stated the following regarding maybe working with Punk again shortly after his debut with AEW in 2021:

“If our audience wanted to see it and they were clamoring for it, couldn’t shut up about it, and all the stars aligned, as a businessman and as a performer who was trying to seek out the very best for the audience and try to captivate, I wouldn’t say no. But I mean, on a personal level, it doesn’t do anything for me. That’s not going to elevate me at all.”