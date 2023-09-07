Ben Stiller Reacts To Kris Statlander’s Zoolander Tribute At AEW All Out, Gear Maker Comments

Kris Statlander retained her AEW TBS Title over Ruby Soho on Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. Statlander’s ring attire was inspired by an outfit worn by Ben Stiller’s “Derek Zoolander” character in the 2001 satire Zoolander.

Statlander retweeted and tagged Stiller in fan photos of the two outfits.

“Hello @BenStiller,” she said.

Stiller, a known pro wrestling fan, responded to the tweet and appeared to approve of the Blue Steel tribute.

He wrote, “Ridiculously good looking,” quoting his dimwitted male model character.

Lori Gassie’s No Gimmick Gear designed Statlander’s outfit, as seen in the tweets below. Their official X/Twitter page shared a few backstage photos with the caption, “Really really ridiculously good looking. Loved creating a Zoolander themed set TBS Champion for @callmekrisstat!! [blue heart emoji] @AEW #aew #allout #aewAllOut #bluesteel #morethanawoman #zoolander #womenswrestling #prowrestlinggear”

No Gimmick Gear also shared close-up images of the Zoolander gear. “Close up shots of the new Zoolander themed gear for @callmekrisstat! I LOVE when clients give us a non-wrestling inspiration to work from. So fun!! [blue heart emoji] [black heart emoji] [white heart emoji] [black heart emoji] [blue heart emoji] #aew @AEW #prowrestling #bluesteel #customwrestlinggear #womenswrestling #tbschampion #zoolander #krisstatlander”

You can see the related tweets below:

Ridiculously good looking — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) September 4, 2023