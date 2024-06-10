Big E Shares His Thoughts On Oba Femi Following NXT Battleground Match

WWE star Big E of the New Day took to his official Twitter (X) account immediately following Oba Femi successfully defending his NXT North American Title in a Triple Threat Match against Wes Lee and Joe Coffey of Gallus at Battleground and shared his thoughts on the dominating champion.

Big E wrote, “Man, @Obaofwwe is incredible. Maybe my favorite pro wrestler on the planet right now. A main roster world championship should be in his near future. #NXTBattleground”

You can check out Big E’s post below.