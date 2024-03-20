Big First-Time-Ever Bout Announced For TNA Taping At 2300 Arena This Friday

A “Generational Clash” is coming to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this week.

On Wednesday, TNA Wrestling announced Nic Nemeth vs. Alex Shelley in a bout dubbed as the “Generational Clash,” for their iMPACT On AXS TV taping this Friday, March 22, 2024.

“A Generational Clash is coming to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia THIS FRIDAY as Nic Nemeth faces Alex Shelley for the first time ever,” read the announcement.

For tickets, visit 2300Arena.Showare.com.