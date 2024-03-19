Big Match Added To This Thursday’s TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

Mustafa Ali’s Rebellion Referendum has been announced to determine the number one contender to the X-Division Championship at the upcoming TNA Rebellion 2024 pay-per-view.

The bout will take place at this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 3/21 episode:

TNA iMPACT ON AXS TV PREVIEW (3/21/2024)

* Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz (Knockouts Title)

* Crazzy Steve vs. PCO (Digital Media Title)

* Time Splitters vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

* Ash By Elegance will be in action

* TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali’s Rebellion Referendum