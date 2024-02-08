“Big Show” Paul Wight Set To Have Knee Replacement Surgery

“Big Show” Paul Wight is planning to go under the knife again.

Wight shocked many people when he left WWE after 20 years to join AEW in February 2021, where he wrestled and worked as an announcer.

On a November episode of Dynamite, he competed in a street fight against Brian Cage and The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, and Powerhouse Hobbs). Many people were concerned about Wight’s knees and how he walked.

On the Chris Jericho Cruise, Jericho and Wight reunited and wore their retro WWE tag team gear for the match.

As seen in this brief conversation with a fan on the cruise, Wight stated, “I’m going to get knee surgery.” It’s unclear when he plans to have the knee replacement surgery.