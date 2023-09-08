Big Title Match Added To Tomorrow’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling previously announced that tomorrow night’s post-All Out episode of Collision will see the winners of the ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy AEW Grand Slam Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinal Matchup and the Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jay Lethal AEW Grand Slam Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinal Matchup battle each other in the tournament semifinals, and Roderick Strong to go up against Darby Allin in an AEW Grand Slam Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal Match. Bryan Danielson, AEW Women’s Champion Saraya and Ruby Soho, and AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass are all set to address the AEW fans. Bullet Club Gold are also scheduled to compete.

AEW also announced that tomorrow’s post-All Out episode of Collision will also see Jon Moxley put his AEW International Title on the line against Action Andretti in his second title defense following his huge win over Orange Cassidy at All Out.

The post-All Out episode of AEW Collision is set to take place from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

