Big Title Match Announced For AEW Collision Premiere On Saturday Night

You can officially pencil in a new match for the debut episode of AEW Collision.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, a segment took place between the duo of Luchasaurus and Christian Cage and the TNT Champion Wardlow.

After Wardlow defeated Jake Hager to retain his TNT Championship, he was confronted by Luchasaurus and Christian Cage on the big screen. The two revealed they had brutally attacked Arn Anderson and announced that they have accepted Wardlow’s open challenge.

Luchasaurus will go one-on-one against Wardlow in his long-awaited AEW in-ring return when the two square off with the TNT Championship on-the-line on the inaugural edition of AEW Collision this Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, Ill.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage.