Blue Meanie Reveals How His ROH Death Before Dishonor Appearance Came Together

ECW legend Blue Meanie shared insights on his Morning with Meanie podcast, discussing various topics, including how his recent appearance at ROH Death Before Dishonor came to be.

Blue Meanie said, “RJ City had reached out to me because he was thinking about doing something with me. Then, during the course of talking, I get a random text from a number I don’t have saved, so I’m just like, ‘Oh, here it comes.’ Every now and then, I’ll get a text message.”

He continued, “I’ll get crank text messages as people find my number, and then just text me to say mean shit. So, I’m just like, ‘ Here we go. ‘ But it was like, ‘Hey, this is Athena. I got your number from so and so.’ Also, she sent a photo of herself. I’m like,’ Oh, great. It’s really her.’ So she’s like, ‘We have an idea for you to be a part of my deal tomorrow. Would you be interested?’ I was like, Absolutely.’ Then, Sonjay Dutt, who works behind the scenes with AEW/Ring of Honor. He texted me… It’s like a three-card monte. I’m talking to Sonjay, I’m talking to Athena.”

Meanie added, “Talking to RJ over here, and they’re like, ‘Are you available for us?’ Absolutely. So I had no idea what I was going to do. I was like, and I always say this, ‘I’m a 10-minute walk. I can walk out my door and walk there in 10 minutes, 15 minutes if I walk backwards.’”

On being nervous about appearing in front of the 2300 crowd:

“I always get nervous, even though I’ve been in that building a million times, and often joke that, ‘Yeah, those fans are just my neighbors, you know. They’re just happy to see me,’ but it is really cool to actually go out and be remembered and get sort of reaction in that building. Because, you know, Philadelphia fans, for the most part, they can be harsh. If you’re good, they’ll love you. If they hate you, they’ll let you know, you know, and I’ve seen plenty of people get booed out of that building, but here we are. I debuted there in 1995, 30 years ago. It’ll be 30 years in November since the Blue Meanie character was born. So we’re approaching on that. So to be asked to be a part of something very special in the city, in that building with a great company, meant a lot.”

