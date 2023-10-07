Bobby Lashley Reacts To WWE Fastlane Match Change For Tonight

“The All Mighty” is ready for anyone.

As noted, a change has been announced for tonight’s WWE Fastlane 2023 lineup. During this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the LWO were attacked by Bobby Lashley, leaving Rey Mysterio to make a call to a mystery person to join he and Santos Escobar in the scheduled six-man tag-team match tonight.

Ahead of the show, “The All Mighty” has surfaced on X with a post making it clear that he doesn’t care who will be joining the LWO duo tonight.

“Call whoever the hell you want, Rey Mysterio, it doesn’t matter,” Lashley wrote. “You can’t stop the inevitable…PERIOD!”

Check out the post below.