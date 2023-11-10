Bobby Lashley Talks About Not Being Able To Wrestle At WrestleMania 39

It is frustrating to be unable to compete on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Frustrating to say the least.

Bobby Lashley knows this first-hand.

“The All Mighty” recently spoke about being frustrated at not being able to compete at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year during a recent appearance on “After the Bell with Corey Graves.”

“Man, because you know, our businesses is very troubling at times,” Lashley said. “And it’s very stressful mentally, because you want to know where you’re at. And, if you’re talking about just the last kind of break I took, I think a lot of things [hit me]. The situation revolving WrestleMania kind of really, really hit me pretty hard. You know, I put in a lot of work throughout the year, put myself at a certain level in the company. And I’ve kept that level up, I work my ass off, I train hard all the time.”

Lashley continued, “Everybody knows that’s just me. And then when that big show came around, I just didn’t have a spot at WrestleMania. And you know, I try to hold it in. And when you have your kids calling when you’re supposed to be there and I’m there in all Los Angeles ready to go. You know, the whole time is thinking, just call me in coach call me, I’m that guy, like, call me and call me and I’m ready. And then my kids you know, after the first day calling, Hey dad are you’re going to be on because if you’re gonna be on we’ll fly up there, we want to see you and everything like that, because they’ve been to everything that I was in. And that was kind of a little bit of a mind trip, you know, to kind of take a backseat at a time like that.”

