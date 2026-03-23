Booker T Believes Finn Balor May Revive The Demon King

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently discussed various topics on an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. He expressed his belief that Finn Bálor will revive The Demon persona for his anticipated match against Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 42.

Booker T said, “Finn Bálor definitely could bring the Demon King back. That’s something that people are gonna be clamoring for if he [does] it. That’s just one of the coolest gimmicks that I’ve ever seen a guy actually go out and perform in the middle of the squared circle.”

On being in WWE 2K26:

“Oh man, being in the video game. I just found out today that I’m in, and I ain’t never leaving, okay? I’m in the video game going forward until the end. So I’m like, ‘Alright, just keep sending the checks.’ [laguhs] Let me keep — because I’ve been doing this thing for four months now, right? I’ve been doing the voiceovers for four months. I’ve been trying so hard to just be a soldier, right, forge through this thing, push through right? And today — you know, I’ve been doing it on Mondays and Thursdays, two hours on Monday, two hours on Thursday. And this morning, when I woke up before we got started. I go, ‘You know what, man, how much longer do I got? How much stuff do I got left?’ And the guys go, ‘Well, it’s — you know, you’re trying to catch up, but you’re never gonna be through.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? I didn’t signed up for this. I thought this was a session. I thought I was doing a session, not my life expectancy. What are we doing here?’ [laughs] So I just found out I will be doing voice-overs every week now. Not twice a week, it’s going to slow down, they said. But I’m gonna be doing this forever.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)