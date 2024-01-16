Booker T Believes There Should Be More Buzz Around HOOK Due To His Win-Loss Record

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including if anyone remembers any of AEW star HOOK’s 28 wins.

Booker T said, “Do you remember five of those 28 wins that HOOK had? I’m serious. Do you remember five of the guys that HOOK beat? Three of the guys HOOK beat?”

He talked about how there should be a lot more buzz around HOOK due to his win-loss record in AEW.

“I don’t want anyone to think I’m hating on HOOK. I don’t want anyone to think, for one second, that I’m hating on HOOK. I wanna touch on Tony Khan more than anything. When I asked, ‘How many of those wins do you remember HOOK had on television?’ That winning streak, you can’t remember one. The thing is, seems like that would have been a hell of a time to make HOOK a household name, having that 28-0 run. Seems like he would have had all those shows on Dynamite. I don’t know when the hell he picked up a 28-1 record because I haven’t seen this kid. Personally, I don’t watch a lot of AEW, but I do watch a lot of highlights from AEW, TNA, and every other organization, and I have not seen a whole lot of buzz about HOOK. There should be a hell of a lot of buzz around HOOK if he has a 28-1 record. I could be wrong. I could be wrong about that. I do know that if this kid was in Reality of Wrestling and he had a 28-1 run, he’d be near the top rung as far as people talking about him on a weekly basis.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)