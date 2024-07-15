Booker T Calls Mercedes Moné vs. Saraya A “Money Match”

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Britt Baker’s return to AEW after dealing with TIA.

Booker T said, “I just heard about it. But yeah, for her to have been off that long and to have to deal with something like that, that had to be pretty serious. Had to be pretty serious for someone like Britt Baker. She’s pretty young to have gone through something like that. So me personally, I’m a big fan of Britt Baker. I’ve had a chance to hang out, smok cigars. You know, she’s such a cool chick, man. And so I’m glad to see her back. Seriously glad to see her back.”

On wanting to see Saraya vs. Moné and how it is a money match:

“That’s a match that we’ve seen before. It’s not something that’s new. It’s kind of like rehashing the past. Saraya, when she actually went out for her injury, who was the one that put her out? So to be able to come back to that at the right time. Oh, we might have some money there. That’s a money match.”

On Moné vs. Baker:

“So I think to do it with Britt Baker, that’s a no-brainer. I mean, that’s not even a thought. That’s almost like keeping Jade Cargill away from everybody if you don’t do it, right? So do it. Get it done and get it over with, and let’s see what goes.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

