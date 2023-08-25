Booker T Calls WWE NXT Star One Of The Best

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how Ilja Dragunov is a one-of-a-kind talent and how he goes all out every single time he performs inside of a ring.

Booker T said, “As far as his talent, this guy goes out, and if you are talking about Dragunov, it’s the guy that will be of the kind, you know, 20 years from now, And those fans will be coming to him saying, Man, you made me feel something. Every time you walked out of that curtain and got in that ring, you made me feel something. I believed in everything that you went out and did in the middle of that squared circle. That’s what this kid, Ilja Dragunov, brings to the table. And I did not want to look past Dragon off before you made your point. Know about it, but go ahead.”

Booker T also talked about how WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar is one of the best characters in pro wrestling.

“He plays a funny role as far as, you know, being that quirky character and whatnot. But that dude in the middle of that square circle is, you know, he’s one of the best. He’s one of the best. I wouldn’t call him super juniors or anything like that, but more on the cruiserweight side of wrestling that I’ve ever seen in this business. From a psychology standpoint, he makes everything work. Everything connects properly. And I love watching him go out and do his work. Nathan Frazer Another, another guy that’s highly, highly skilled talent. I love it, so I can’t wait to see that heritage. But what do you think about the Heritage Cup? What I like about Dar is characters like that. They can be stupid, you know; all they want, as far as I’m concerned, outside the ring. But when they get in the ring and perform that dude, all of that goes away when he gets in the ring and acts. He turns it on, goes out, and performs very highly technically. As I say, some of his combinations are so quick. And that’s what I think about wrestling. The like a magician, the hand is faster than the eye. That’s what know I’m dark goes out and does in the middle of the squared circle, and you cannot see it because it’s that quick, and it’s a lot of guys you know they can learn from guys like Noam Dar as well as a guy like a dragon Lee because I talk about the leg slap all the time. I talk about it all the time. I say, you know, it’s one of the things that’s killing the business, you know, because guys go out and they don’t care if the fans see it or not, because fans, you know, sometimes, the fans like it. Okay, They may not care, but the fan who’s watching there again, as I say, feels something at the end of the day, they don’t want to see it, but they do want to handle it.”

