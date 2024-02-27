Booker T Comments On Returning To WWE NXT Commentary Tonight

Booker T returns to work tonight.

On the latest episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about how he will be returning to his role as the color-commentator for tonight’s WWE NXT show.

“Everybody want to know why you feeling so good,” he said. “Why you feeling so good? Well, I’m going back to work. I’m going back to work tomorrow guys. Make sure you catch me on NXT. I can’t wait to get back. I’m excited. I’m probably about 98%, and I’m good to go. I can’t wait to get back to the table with my man, Vic Joseph.”

He continued, “I feel good. I feel good. My procedure went very, very well. I healed up pretty quickly. I’m not in any pain or anything right now, so I’m looking forward to getting back to work. I hate being idle, sitting at home, not doing a whole lot.”

