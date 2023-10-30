Booker T Explains The Challenges Of Making Nia Jax WWE Women’s Champion

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the challenges of making “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax a Women’s World Champion in WWE.

Booker T said, “You know she’d have a run with the belt a long time ago. You know, way before she left the company and all that. But I also said, if you get the belt on Nia, who’s going to beat her? Who’s? You know, who’s going to take it away from her? Because one of those types of things is like booking yourself in a corner. Also, I do want to see Nia Jax in that monster role. But it’s kind of hard when I watch at night because she’s a beautiful girl and she, and she plays the beautiful girl role as the beautiful monster. I just want to see what I want to see. I want to see Nia Jax take the gloves off, take the makeup off, and just come out there and just beat the hell out of somebody. And I’m going to tell you that night, Jax right there. It’s Nia Jax that will sell some tickets.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.