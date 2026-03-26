Booker T Gets Emotional Reflecting On WWE NXT Appreciation Night

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed his appreciation night on NXT during an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.

Booker T said, “That was a shoot. Because I told Vic, I was like, ‘Come on dog, you could have told me that.’ But they wanted to surprise me as well on that side. And they got a real reaction from it at the same time. So it was really, really cool that they wanted to do something like that for me. “

On keeping his composure:

“I’m just glad to have been here to see it more than anything. It’s crazy, in those moments you wonder how you gonna act. Because it’s wrestling, it’s wrestling. And for me, moments like that are just real moments. So for me, it was hard to hold back tears. So you may think it was for television, but I actually was choked up a little bit about the whole situation. And I’m seeing — like I say, everybody that came out, all the fans that came out to see me. Which was like, so awesome. And then the day after people talking about Booker T Appreciation Day on social media, how cool it was. It was special. It really was special.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)