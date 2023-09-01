Booker T Says Bray Wyatt Never Got To Show His Best Work

Booker T thinks Bray Wyatt showed a lot in WWE thanks to the trust the company had in him.

However he doesn’t feel fans got to see the best version of Bray Wyatt possible.

While looking back on the career of the late Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) on his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, Booker T spoke about trust and how he doesn’t think Wyatt ever got to show his best work in WWE.

“[He] put himself in position to go out,” Booker said. “I don’t know how many times I’ve said that the company has to be able to trust you. Be able to put you in those situations to where you got the ball and it’s dependent on you to go out there and score.”

Booker T continued, “So, yeah, man, they definitely trusted him. I hate it because I don’t think we got to see his best work.”

