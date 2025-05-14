Booker T Shares Emotional Reaction To Sabu’s Death

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T opened up on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, sharing an emotional tribute to the late ECW legend Sabu, who passed away at the age of 60. Booker reflected on how deeply the news affected him, recalling their first encounter and honoring Sabu’s influence on the wrestling business.

“I had a rough day yesterday. I’m serious,” Booker said. “I didn’t realize I was going to take it that hard. I could not get motivated yesterday at all. I couldn’t get out of bed. I couldn’t really get going thinking about the passing of Sabu.”

Booker T reminisced about their first meeting in Japan more than three decades ago. “The first time I met him, back in 1992. I was in Japan… I looked at Sabu, scars all over his body. I mean, on his arms, on his head, on his face, or his chest, everywhere, and I was thinking at that moment, ‘Man, do I gotta do that to get in the business?’”

He went on to praise Sabu’s trailblazing style and enduring legacy. “He was always quiet. He was always in his own zone. He always went out there and performed at his highest level and did what he did best. He was an innovator. People right now, still to this day, copy Sabu’s style and his in-ring performances.”

Booker T closed his tribute with a message to Sabu’s loved ones and the fans who admired him: “I just want to say rest in peace to Sabu and condolences to his family. He had a hell of a career, and he will definitely be missed.”

PWMania.com extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Sabu.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)