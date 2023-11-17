Bray Wyatt Legacy Collection Released By WWE Shop

Bray Wyatt is being honored by WWE in a new item featured on the WWE Shop website.

The official WWE merchandise website for WWE announced today that they are releasing the “Bray Wyatt Legacy Collection.”

The former longtime WWE Superstar passed away back in August, and is being honored with the legacy collection, which features multiple t-shirt designs, plaques of some of Wyatt’s most famous matches/moments, and the different masks he wore along the way.

For more information, visit WWEShop.com.