Brett Lauderdale Open To GCW Collaborating With DPW

GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) owner Brett Lauderdale recently appeared on Bodyslam’s Game Changer Weekly, where he talked about a number of topics, including how he is open to his promotion collaborating with DPW (DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling).

Lauderdale said, “I would consider that. I know those dudes. I know John (Blud) going back to when John was a wee child and going to shows at the ECW Arena.”

You can check out Lauderdale’s comments in the video below.

