Brian Hebner On His WWE Experiences: “It Wasn’t The Best Time In My Life”

For many people involved in the pro wrestling industry on any level, WWE is “The Promise Land.”

For Brian Hebner, it was not.

The son of legendary Earl Hebner and himself a former longtime WWE and IMPACT Wrestling referee, Brian Hebner recently spoke about his less than favorable experience during his time in WWE while appearing as a guest on the “House Of Hardcore” podcast.

“Most people would say, ‘Why don’t you go back to WWE,'” Hebner said. “I’ll be honest with you, because I don’t wanna f*cking go back there.”

Hebner continued, “It wasn’t the best time in my life. It wasn’t.”

Additionally, the host of the “Ref’in It Up” podcast also spoke during his “House Of Hardcore” interview about why Scott D’Amore is his favorite boss and how working for him differed from working for Vince McMahon and Dixie Carter.

“There’s one thing I wanted to say real quick too. I wanna go back to Scott D’Amore real quick,” Hebner began. “I just wanna say this about him and this is 100 percent true. Could be if not the best boss I’ve ever worked for, and I’ll tell you why I say that because he’s the most approachable boss that I ever worked for, and why I’m bringing this back up is because we got lost before I could get back to it but, the reason why I’m bringing this up is because the reason why I can say what he said I said to you guys (in IMPACT) is because I felt comfortable going to him when I knew something wasn’t right.”

Hebner continued, explaining how he couldn’t do things like this with Vince McMahon while working for WWE, as well as some of the other differences.

“I couldn’t do that with Vince McMahon, I couldn’t do that with half our agents that we had in WWE, in WWF,” Hebner continued. “There was an intimidation factor there and it was always they were better than us, you know what I mean? I was lucky that I had that same kind of relationship throughout my whole TNA career, but Scott was the better of them if that makes any sense and he invited me for that information. He invited me.”

He continued, “He would come by me during the day, he goes, ‘Everything okay? All your matches seem okay? You have any questions or anything like that?’ That doesn’t happen, that doesn’t happen. Dixie Carter never walked around and asked me if everything was okay with my matches, Vince McMahon never asked me that. I have to admit Billy Corgan did.”

