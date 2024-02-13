Brian Pillman’s Grandson Helps Prevent Mass Shooting At A High School

Boom Swallen, the late great Brian Pillman’s grandson, stepped in to stop a planned attack on students at Mariemont High School near Cincinnati, Ohio.

FOX 19 has a story up about the situation, noting that Swallen, 14, told his father about the attack, prompting the father to contact authorities.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers stated that there would have been a tragedy with many lives lost if Swallen had not come forward with the information he discovered after overhearing a classmate discussing carrying out a mass shooting. The other student had a detailed plan, including a hit list of targets for the shooting.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids will honor Swallen for his courageous actions in coming forward. Pillman Jr, also known as WWE NXT’s Lexis King, responded to the news on Twitter/X with this post:

This is my nephew Jackson Swallen. As you can probably tell he’s got the genes of his late grandfather Flyin Brian Pillman! 15 years old and already a national hero, we are all so proud of him!!! ❤️👑🙏 https://t.co/6OimLZfG08 — King (@LexisKingWWE) February 12, 2024

ABC’s “Good Morning America” also picked up on the story, as seen below: