Brie Bella Reveals She Will Return To In-Ring Competition

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella (now known as Brie Garcia) recently held a Q/A session via her Instagram Stories, where a fan asked her whether she will wrestle again.

Brie said she plans to return to in-ring competition sometime in the future.

Brie said, “I will…waiting for Buddy to grow a little more. The great thing is there’s so many companies with great opponents!!! I’d loved to wrestle Saraya again, Brit Baker…..love to go wrestle Trin…Can’t wait to see her and Mickey in action…..first on my list is The liconics…wrestle them In Australia would be amazing!”