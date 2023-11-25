Brie Bella Talks About Bryan Danielson Wanting To Have MMA Fight Years Ago

“The American Dragon” in the Octagon.

It’ll never happen, but not because Bryan Danielson didn’t want it to.

During a recent ESPN MMA interview, Brie Garcia, formerly known as Brie Bella in WWE, spoke about her husband, AEW star Bryan Danielson, wanting to step into the combat sports world for an MMA fight years ago.

“He really wanted to years ago and I said no,” Brie admitted. “My husband is incredible at grappling training. I mean, he’s worked with some of the UFC guys, but when you have a husband who’s had a lot of concussions, that’s the last place you want to see him.”

From there she continued, claiming doctors also advised him against stepping into the Octagon for an MMA fight.

“Doctors, too. The whole medical team,” she said. “All of us were like, ‘Bryan, it sounds great, but…’ For me, as a wife, I look at longevity.”

Brie added, “Bryan and I are coming up to our 10-year wedding anniversary, and I know we’re going to have 20-30 more years. So, for me, it’s his health in the long run, not the short term.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.