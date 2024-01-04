Britt Baker Addresses Her AEW Absence, Comments On Dealing With Crazy Fans As A Dentist

AEW star Britt Baker recently appeared as a guest on Ring The Belle program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Baker commented on dealing with fans as a dentist:

“It’s a weird territory with fans coming into the dental office, something you can’t prepare [for]. They don’t they don’t teach me that in dental school how to deal with fans coming into my office. So we’ve had some weird situations. My staff, they’re great with handling it. They really are. But you have to pick and choose those battles. So, I actually don’t take any new patients. It’s all my old patients that I know are tried and true dental patients and not crazy fans in disguise.”

On having her AEW TV role reduced in 2023:

” I think with our very passionate fans, they’re very vocal with what they want, what they don’t want, what they like, what they don’t like. We listen, I listen. If they are telling me they want [more] or less of something, okay, I hear you loud and clear. A lot of them said, ‘We want less Britt Baker.’ So, if that’s what they want, that’s what they’ll get. Let me take a step back. Here are the rest of the women. Someone else take the ball and run with it, make the women’s division about you, and you be the face of the women’s division. When no one else can do that, I’ll be there to pick up the pieces and do it all over again.”

