Britt Baker Says Adam Cole’s Fatal Flaw Is He’s Too Trusting

AEW star Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. recently had a conversation with DAZN on a number of topics including how Adam Cole is too optimistic and he sees the best in everything and everyone, but she thinks his one fatal flaw is he is too trusting.

Baker said, “I think one of Adam’s fatal flaws is that he’s too trusting. He’s too optimistic, he’s sees the best in everything and everyone and that’s wonderful, I wish I was more like that, but you also have to be realistic and realize that there are giant pieces of shit out there that disguise themselves in a Burberry scarf.”

Baker also talked about how she supports what Adam Cole has done as it landed him a spot in the main event, but she still wants him to have his guard up at all times.

“On the other side, what a better way to get all the TV time in the world than to put yourself with MJF? I’m very happy for him in that sense because MJF’s face is all over AEW, if that means that Adam’s face is all over AEW too, I support that but I just want him to have his guard up at all times.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



