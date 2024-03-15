Bron Breakker On Why He Chose To Join The WWE SmackDown Roster

NXT Tag Team Champion and WWE star Bron Breakker appeared on an episode of WWE’s The Bump, where he talked about a number of topics including why he chose to join the SmackDown roster.

Breakker said, “Nick is a great general manager. That’s where the top of the industry is. Roman Reigns is Universal Champion. It’s just something I’m very excited to be a part of and I just can’t wait to make a name for myself, continue my legacy, and build upon what I’ve done thus far. I’m excited.”

You can check out Breakker’s comments in the video below.