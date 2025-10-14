Bron Breakker Sends Message To Seth Rollins After WWE RAW Betrayal

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turned on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins this past Monday on RAW during the closing moments of the show.

In the main event, CM Punk defeated Jey Uso and LA Knight in a Triple Threat Match, earning a shot at Rollins’ World Heavyweight Title in the future.

After the match, The Vision made their way to the ring and attacked all three competitors. However, just as the show was about to go off the air, Breakker shocked the wrestling world by delivering a vicious Spear to Rollins. He then confronted Reed, asking The Tribal Thief whether he was with him or against him.

Ultimately, Reed chose to ally with Breakker and delivered his signature Tsunami splash on Rollins to conclude the show.

Following RAW, Breakker took to his Instagram account to share several photos from the events that took place in Perth. He also sent a message to Rollins and the WWE Universe.

Breakker wrote, “The Vision has never been more clear.”