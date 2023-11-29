Bronson Reed Speaks Out About CM Punk’s Return To WWE

WWE star Bronson Reed recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including CM Punk’s return to the company.

Reed said, “In my opinion, I think it’s good for WWE. It’s great business. I think you’d be silly not to bring him out. It was sort of surreal honestly to see him there last night and doing his promo in the ring. It’s just something I didn’t, even two months ago, I was like, ‘Ah, that’ll never happen.’ So [it was] very surreal.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



