Brooke Adams Open To Final Match To End Her Wrestling Career

Former three-time TNA Knockouts Champion Brooke Adams recently reflected on her career and the possibility of one final in-ring return while appearing on The Velvet Ropes with SoCal Val.

Adams, who stepped away from TNA Wrestling in 2015, revealed that she has unfinished business stemming from how her time with the company came to an end.

Despite being positioned at the top of the Knockouts division, Adams departed without receiving a rematch for the championship—something that continues to resonate with her years later. “I feel like when I left… I left giving up the championship. I never had a rematch,” Adams said. “I left unfinished business… I would love to go get myself ready, go do it one more time, one more ride and finish out kind of the full story.”

When the conversation turned to potential opponents should she return, Adams named current standout Deonna Purrazzo as a dream matchup, offering both praise and a playful warning. “Deonna [Purrazzo]… she is completely iconic,” Adams said. “We got little things in our pockets that she might not be ready for. So [Deonna], watch out.”

Adams also acknowledged the physical demands that would come with a comeback and even referenced her signature move, the “Asstastic,” while discussing how a match might play out. “I’m gonna let her asstastic me though. That’s perfect,” Adams said.

Looking back on her early days in the industry, Adams reflected on how unlikely her championship success once felt. She explained that her size and background initially made her believe reaching the top of the division was out of reach. “I would have paid a million dollars and bet that I would have never been a champ,” Adams said. “So to grow to that level… it’s just incredible. I just want to represent short girls that thought they could never do it.”

Adams’ comments leave the door open for a potential farewell match—one that would allow her to properly close a chapter that ended without resolution and celebrate a career that exceeded her own expectations.