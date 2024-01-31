Bruce Prichard Praises The Pairing Of Edge And Vickie Guerrero On WWE TV

WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard recently took to an episode of his “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes the pairing of Edge and Vickie Guerrero on WWE TV was absolutely excellent.

Prichard said, “Yeah. Absolutely excellent. They were game for everything. And there was nothing. I cannot give you one example of them ever saying no to any idea that was presented to them. And everything that they did, they went in with a huge smile on their face, and they did it to perfection. They usually did it a lot better than you could have, you know, hoped and imagined. As you picture it in your mind, you say Hey, can you do this? Yes, I can do that. And I’ll do that great. As a matter of fact, what if we did this? You know us a little bit more. And they got it, and you felt that through the screen because it was natural. There were two talents that really wanted to take it to the next level, and they did know that they did Edge.”

He also talked about Freddie Prinze Jr.:

“Freddie was on the writing team. I think Freddie is a great guy, man, I think the world of Freddie but Freddie was part time. I mean, Freddie came in, and he would sit in on meetings, and he would be on TV. I think what Freddie helped a lot of talent with was their acting chops. And in making it, make it your own man. Um, but I didn’t spend that much time working with Freddie. During the time I spent working with Freddie, I enjoyed that extremely talented guy. And a lot of fun to be around.”

