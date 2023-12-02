Bryan Danielson Addresses Eye Protection For Tonight’s AEW In-Ring Return

Bryan Danielson is coming back to the ring soon after suffering a broken orbital bone in a recent match.

As noted, “The American Dragon” makes his in-ring return tonight on AEW Collision in an AEW Continental Classic Tournament match against Eddie Kingston.

Ahead of the show, the Blackpool Combat Club member spoke about needing to wear an eye patch and/or a protective face mask for his in-ring return tonight.

“I’m going to have to talk to the doctors,” Danielson said during an appearance on The Maggie & Perloff Show. “The benefit of wearing the eye patch is that, the bones are completely healed, but the benefit of wearing the eye patch is that, I still have a little bit of double division.”

Danielson continued, “If I take the eye patch off, I tend to get a little bit dizzy because of the motion of the eye. The eye patch stops me from getting dizzy. They may want me to wear a protective mask. We’ll see. It may end up being face mask with eye patch on top of the face mask.”

Check out the complete Bryan Danielson interview from The Maggie & Perloff Show at Audacy.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.