Bryan Danielson Addresses Possibility Of Tagging With Brie Bella

AEW star and wrestling legend Bryan Danielson recently joined Josh Mansour on UNSCRIPTED to discuss a variety of topics, including the possibility of one day teaming up with his wife, former WWE star Brie Bella, in the ring.

Danielson said, “Maybe. There is a world where that can happen. If we did it, it wouldn’t be a full-time run or anything like that.”

He continued, “I think it would be something to where it’s so our kids can see it. Our kids would really enjoy it.”

On wanting to do so for their kids:

“There is a world where Brie and I would do a tag team match together so our kids can see it. Both of our kids see their dad as a wrestler. They know that their mom wrestled, but they don’t see her as a wrestler because she hasn’t wrestled much since they’ve been born. I think it would be really cool for us as a family to do a tag match where our kids can see it, and they can see their mom and dad doing this thing that they love.”

You can check out Danielson’s comments in the video below.

