Bryan Danielson Addresses Spitting In Eddie Kingston’s Face After AEW Collision Match

Why did “The American Dragon” spit on “The Mad King” on Saturday night?

Allow the Blackpool Combat Club member to explain …

Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli appeared in a post-show digital exclusive segment after Saturday night’s AEW Collision show in St. Louis, MO.

During the post-show segment, the BCC duo spoke about their victory over AEW Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston and Ortiz in the main event of the weekly Saturday night prime time AEW on TNT program, and Danielson explaining why he spit in Kingston’s face after the bout.

“Yeah, I suppose that is the real question,” Danielson said. “And here’s the thing, Eddie might have won the Continental Classic. Eddie might have beaten me once. He was lucky, but that doesn’t mean that I respect Eddie Kingston.”

He continued, “I do not respect Eddie Kingston. You ask me why I spit in his face it is because I do not respect Eddie Kingston, and he knows that. And he knows that him beating me was a fluke and he knows that I’m coming for those titles.”

Check out the post-show digital exclusive segment with the BCC duo of Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli via the video embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.